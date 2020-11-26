Kochi: Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) has informed the court that the probe into Palarivattom flyover corruption case will move forward only if former PWD minister Ibrahim Kunju is allowed to be questioned while in custody.

The Vigilance told the court that it was prepared to question Kunju in the private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.

The court clarified that in view of the serious allegations against the former minister, it will consider allowing vigilance to question him in hospital along with medical assistance. The vigilance court will take a decision on Kunju's custody and bail applications on Thursday.

The court also pointed out the District Medical Officer's report which stated that Kunju should continue the treatment in the private hospital as the government hospital lacked the required facility. In response to the DMO's report, the vigilance prosecutor argued that the investigation team was prepared to question Kuju in hospital for four days.

When vigilance judge Jobin Sebastian asked if it was possible to question the former minister in the presence of doctors, the vigilance replied that the questioning can be carried out by ensuring medical care. However, no doctors or medical staff can be present during the questioning.

The court made it clear that Ibrahim Kunju's condition was serious and he cannot be sent to police custody.

The main argument placed by Kunju's advocate is that he had only signed the file recommending grant of mobilization fund which was examined by several officers. However, the prosecution countered saying that the minister had intervened strongly in tender proceedings and in deciding the agency to which the contract was to be given for flyover construction.

Meanwhile the court rejected the bail application of Nagesh, owner of Nagesh Consultancy who is an accused in the case.

Kunju was arrested by VACB last week from a leading private hospital in the Palarivattom flyover case.

A Medical Board constituted to find out his illness had found that he was undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma and undergoing chemotherapy sessions, with the next cycle set to commence next week.

Kunju was earlier questioned a few times by the VACB over a graft case in connection with the flyover project. He is the fifth accused named in the case and his sudden arrest was seen as payback by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Built at a cost of Rs 42 crore during Oommen Chandy's term as CM, the 750-metre flyover was supposed to last for over 100 years. It was opened in October 2016 but within three years started crumbling and had to be closed. Kunju was the Minister when the flyover was constructed.