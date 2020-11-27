ED wary as CM's aide Raveendran to skip interrogation again

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here, will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the probe into the money laundering and gold smuggling cases.

Raveendran will inform the ED officials about unavailability citing health problems. This is the second time that Raveendran is not appearing before the ED citing health reasons.

According to the hospital authorities Raveendran is having cough and difficulty in breathing. The doctors will take a call on discharging him from hospital after examining his present medical condition.

Raveendran was in quarantine recently after he turned positive for COVID-19. He had received a fresh ED summons to appear before it as soon as the quarantine ended.

What next

The ED is viewing Raveendran's move with suspicion. The report submitted by the central intelligence agency regarding Raveendran's medical condition has strengthened ED's doubts. Since Raveendran's grilling is crucial, the investigation team is discussing with higher officials about the options if he continues to avoid questioning.

The investigation agency has received concrete information about Raveendran's intervention from the statements given by Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar and two other persons arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case. The ED officials want to question Raveendran, a close associate of Sivasankar in the Chief Minister's Office earlier, on the basis of these statements.

They have informed their Delhi-based bosses, including the ED Special Director, that significant progress in the investigation is likely with the grilling of Raveendran.

The ED is likely to take a decision on the future course of action on Friday itself.

The central agency is probing into the likely laundering of money by the accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case and the suspected payment of kickbacks over various government projects.