State poll panel announces polling day facilities

Thiruvananthapuram: Circles will be drawn outside polling stations for voters standing in queues to ensure social distancing on the polling day for local body polls in the state.

Bucket, mug, soap and water will be kept outside each polling booth. The secretaries of the respective local body should take steps to remove or dispose of paper and other waste material after the polling gets over. Special carry bags should be kept in each polling station for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Two moire carry bags of yellow and red colour should be made available for disposing of masks and gloves.

In case if ramp facilities are not available for reaching the booth then the authorities should make temporary arrangements for the same. The local bodies secretaries should examine and confirm that the polling stations in panchayats, municipalities and corporations have adequate basic infrastructure facilities.

If there is no electricity or water then the official should get in touch with KSEB and KWA to ensure these facilities. Generators should be made available if by any chance power supply is not available or not restored. Adequate lighting has to be ensured in polling stations on the polling day and the previous day of polling.

Proper toilet facilities should be arranged in each polling station. The services of Kudumbasree should be taken for providing food to the polling staff, a circular issued by state election commission said.

Kerala is set to conduct a three-phase polling to elect people's representatives for more than 1,000 three-tier local self-government bodies in December.

The voting dates are December 8, 10 and 14.

In the first phase, on Dec 8, voting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.

In the second phase, on Dec 10, it is the turn of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

In the last phase, on Dec 14, voting has been scheduled for northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Votes can be cast from 7am to 6pm.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, voters are advised to take all necessary precautions. Masks and the regular use of sanitizers are mandatory at the voting centres.

The candidates would know their fate at the hustings on December 16.