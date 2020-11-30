Vigilance reined in, follow up action on raids to get delayed

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has come under huge pressure to not to go ahead with followup action on the statewide raids carried out on the branches of Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).

The vigilance move was to submit a preliminary report to the government seeking action against officials of 20 branches based on the findings of the raids.

However, vigilance director Sudesh Kumar has directed the officials to submit the report only after proper consultations and refrain from making details of the raid public. The government will also ask Sudhesh Kumar who is on leave at present, to report immediately.

The vigilance changed its earlier decision in the backdrop of the raids triggering a major controversy and finance minister Thomas Isaac and others reacting strongly. KSFE is under the finance minister while the vigilance department which is part of the home department is headed by the chief minister. Even senior CPM leaders have alleged conspiracy behind the raids.

It is also observed that the opposition has been given a weapon to attack the LDF government in the midst of local body polls. The strong reactions from the ruling party forced the vigilance to take the present stand.

In the absence of Sudhesh Kumar, IG H Venkatesh was holding the charge of the director. There are reports that senior officers who took part in the raid are not happy with the turn of events.

CPM to discuss raids



The CPM has decided to take up the vigilance raid issue for discussion without any further delay.



The available secretariat is expected to discuss the matter on Monday itself.

After Thomas Isaac, CPM state secretariat member Anathalavattom Anandan also came out openly against the raids on Sunday. This is the second issue on which public criticism has emerged in the party after A Vijayarghavan took over as acting state secretary.

A section of leaders is annoyed over the manner in which back to back issues have made the home department the epicentre of controversies during local body polls.

Internal audit in 36 branches



On the directions of the finance department, an urgent internal audit will be carried out in 36 branches of KSFE where vigilance raids had unearthed irregularities. The vigilance raid was conducted in 40 offices.



Report will disclose whose madness was behind raids: Isaac



Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said that the vigilance had failed to show even the minimum sense of prosperity which is required while carrying out an inspection in a financial institution and it could only find out whatever had been pointed out in the CAG report earlier.



"Let the report come out then you will know whose madness it is. The people concerned will inquire why there was a lapse on the part of vigilance. And if there is any lapse we know how to rectify it," the minister said. However, he did not give any specific reply when asked whether the chief minister was aware of the raids.

Will respond after discussion: Vijayaraghavan.



CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that he would react to the vigilance raid on KSFE branches discussing the matter within the party forum.



He said the KSFE was functioning in an effective manner and there are required inspections and controls within the public sector financial undertaking. "The party has not discussed vigilance inspection. We will respond once discussions are over," he said.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretariat member Anathalavattom Anandan said; "There is a conspiracy behind the raids. The government should make it clear on whose complaint was the inspection carried out. There is genuine suspicion that the raids were to help private financial institutions.

The attempt is to destroy KSFE's credibility. The vigilance did not apply its mind about the serious ramifications of its action."