Actress assault case: Govt moves SC against HC order refusing replacement of judge

New Delhi: The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Kerala High Court's order that dismissed the plea seeking to change the trial court judge in the 2017 actress assault case.

The government in its petition to the apex court has stated that there were apprehensions whether the actress would get justice.

The special public prosecutor had submitted a confidential statement in court, explaining the procedural flaws of the trial court judge. However, the High Court did not consider this, according to the petition.

The Supreme Court has laid down the guidelines for other courts in sexual assault cases. Courts has the responsibility to stop unnecessary questions that may upset the victim.

The situation was such that even an in-camera trial cannot be ensured. Though the trial court made remarks insulting the public prosecutor, the HC was not ready to consider any of this, the petition said.

The popular actress was assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. She had moved the HC in October, seeking to transfer the trial to another court. In her petition, she had said the court remained a ‘mute spectator’ when the she was harassed by the counsels of the accused during cross-examination.