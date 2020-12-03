Cyclone Burevi: Kerala declares public holiday in five districts, exams postponed

The Kerala government has declared a public holiday on December 4 in five districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in view of the impending cyclone Burevi set to sweep through southern Kerala.

The Mahatma Gandhi University has also postponed their exams scheduled for December 4. A new date will be announced soon.

Tropical cyclone Burevi is expected to sweep through Kerala on December 4 but with reduced intensity (less than 60 km/hr).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts would receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5. A red alert has been declared in these districts.

Thiruvananthapuram district, likely to face the full brunt of the cyclone with strong gusts and heavy rain, will see its international airport remain shut for eight hours from Friday morning.



Elaborate preparations have been made in Kerala to mitigate the threat posed by the cyclone. Over 2000 relief camps have been opened across the southern districts.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed the chances of a major flood-like situation he said waterlogging in low-lying areas and mudslip or landslides in high ranges are likely.

