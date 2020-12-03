Kerala civic polls: NSS, SNDP refrain from declaring political stance

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam have not declared their political stance for the local body polls in Kerala.

While the NSS has reportedly passed on a covert message, the SNDP is maintaining a strategic silence. This restraint shown by the community outfits that were actively involved in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls has led to many speculations.

Both the outfits explain that the candidate and regional issues are crucial for the local polls, and hence there is no need to announce a common political stance.

The major political fronts in the state are thus trying to persuade the local official-bearers of these outfits to garner votes.

The NSS has made it clear that the outfit would maintain the equidistance policy towards all political parties. But NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair recently issued a circular to all local community councils (Karayogams) that the outfit stood by its slogan of protecting faith. The NSS has alleged that COVID-19 restrictions were hindering the customs at the Sabarimala temple.

However, the NSS is not explicitly backing either the UDF, or even the NDA. Though the government sanctioned hundreds of new courses for colleges, the NSS showed its displeasure by not accepting the largesse.

The SNDP too is at odds with the CPM over the appointment of vice-chancellor at the Sree Narayana Guru Open University. It has adopted the stance to vote as per conscience. SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan also alleged in 'Yoganadam' that the backward communities were ignored while choosing candidates for the local body polls.

Though the SNDP-backed Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is with the NDA, Vellappally continues to deftly handle all three political fronts. The BDJS has requested Vellappally not to rebuff the party even if he does not endorse it. Most of the 2142 candidates of the BDJS are SNDP office-bearers.

And if they win?

Both the NSS and the SNDP have given permission to the Karayogam and union-branch office-bearers to contest in the local body polls. They can also be a candidate of a party of their choice. However, those who get elected will have to resign from the NSS post. But the SNDP has not put forth any such stipulations, the winning candidates can handle both the posts.