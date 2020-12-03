LDF stalwarts missing in action as campaigning enters final lap

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the campaigning for the local body polls in Kerala has entered the final lap, the absence of stalwarts in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaign is evident.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are bringing in star campaigners, but the LDF has its own limitations.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be part of direct campaigning. However, he is active in online campaigning and will deliver the message of 'development proclamation’ on Thursday. This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister is staying away from the campaign trail.

Along with Pinarayi, former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had spruced up the election campaigning for the LDF in the recent past. However, all three are missing in action this time.

VS, a nonagenarian, has been advised complete rest. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who took leave as CPM state secretary, citing medical reasons, has shied away from online campaigning too. The LDF has to depend on current CPM party secretary A VIjayaraghavan, veterans M A Baby and Pannian Raveendran and late entrant Jose K Mani. CPM Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai, who continues to be in Kerala, is not involved in direct campaigning either.

A state secretariat member, who is in charge of a district, should lead the activities there. Apart from their own districts, the ministers have been instructed to cover as many areas as possible.

The LDF suffered another setback as the CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran is under treatment and rest. Kanam, who was admitted to hospital due to shortness of breath, returned to party headquarters but was hospitalised again on Wednesday. Senior leader K E Ismail is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Thus, it is left for former state secretary Pannian Raveendran to do the bulk of the campaign duties on behalf of the CPI. Assistant secretaries K Prakash Babu, Sathyan Mokeri and ministers are also involved in campaigning.

Opposition charged up



The UDF campaign is meanwhile powered by big guns Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, KC Venugopal, M M Hassan, PK Kunhalikutty and P J Joseph, with the first three visiting several districts more than once.



AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar will seek votes for the UDF in Palakkad and Thrissur.

For the NDA, Union minister V Muraleedharan, K Surendran, PK Krishnadas, Kummanam Rajasekharan, Thushar Vellappally and Suresh Gopi are the prominent ones on the poll trail. But the BJP leadership's efforts to bring back Shobha Surendran have been in vain.