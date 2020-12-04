Kerala local body polls: Stage set for tight contest in six corporations

A prestige battle is on the cards between the rival fronts to capture the municipal corporations in the state. The fronts believe that the outcome of the polls is going to be decisive. A victory would mean that the Assembly seats in the respective corporation areas will also come to their kitty in 2021.

Thiruvananthapuram



Going by the ground reports, the corporation polls in Capital are likely to be a repeat of the photo finish witnessed in the last elections. The main campaign issue is the current political situation.

The ruling LDF is being made to sweat to retain power, by the main opposition BJP. The UDF camp which was lying low has got rejuvenated with the entry top leaders in the campaign arena.



Mayor aspirants



LDF: Former president of AKPCTA A G Oleena, CPM district committee member S Pushpalatha, Jameela Sreedhar.

UDF: C Omana, S Vanaja, P S Sarojam.

NDA: Simi Jyothish, R C Beena, G S Manju

Kollam



UDF which has failed to win the corporation for the last two decades is making an all-out attempt this time while LDF wants to ensure the continuation of power. The BJP is hoping for an upset win.



Major campaign issues include the city's day to day problems and allegations pertaining to the corruption in the administration.

Mayor aspirants



LDF: Former Mayor Prasanna Earnest, deputy Mayor S Geethakumari

UDF: Dr Udaya Sukumaran.

Kochi



Neck and neck fight between LDF which governed the corporation for 32 years and the UDF which has been in power for the last 10 years. NDA hopes to surpass its tally of 2 seats this time.



UDF, LDF face rebel problems, three sitting councillors of each front are in the fray as rebels. There are a total of 21 rebels in the polls.

"We for Kochi" a newly formed independent outfit focusing on development issues has fielded candidates in 59 wards.

Mayor aspirants



UDF: Former GCDA chairman N Venugopal

LDF: CPM district committee member M Anilkumar.

Thrissur



With BJP which performed remarkably in the Assembly election putting up a strong fight, the electoral contest this time could resemble a mini Thrissur pooram.

A tight contest is on the cards between the three fronts in all 55 wards. Even though the LDF was in power, it didn’t have a simple majority. Will that be repeated this time around? Well, that is the big question. The LDF completed its term because the UDF and the 6-member BJP could not join hands politically.



Mayor aspirants



LDF: CPM district secretariat member P K Shajan

UDF: Former mayor Rajan Pallan

NDA: BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan

Kozhikode



Of the 75 wards, 50 are set to witness a strong triangular contest this time. It’s not going to be easy for the LDF which has been in power for the last four decades.

The lapses in candidate selection and rebel problems are bothering the UDF. They are resting their hopes on the support of RMP and the Welfare Party. The BJP which won 7 seats last time, is aiming to double its tally.



Mayor aspirants



LDF: Dr S Jayasree, Dr Beena Philip

UDF: Dr P N Ajitha, P Ushadevi

NDA: Navya Haridas

Kannur



LDF ruled the corporation for four years with the support of UDF rebel. When the rebel switched sides the UDF gained power in the last one year.

It is going to be a neck and neck contest this time. In the last elections, the LDF and UDF won 27 seats each and the UDF rebel PK Ragesh became a household name.

Rebel problem is bothering the UDF again this time. NDA is also trying its luck.



Mayor aspirants



LDF: N Sukanya

UDF: Martin George, PK Ragesh, T O Mohanan

