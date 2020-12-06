Kerala local body polls | Voting guidelines for COVID positive patients

Thiruvananthapuram: Those who have tested COVID positive or asked to undergo quarantine after 3 pm on the penultimate day of polling, are permitted to directly come to polling booths and cast their votes.



Such voters should convey their status to the health department or the returning officer. They will be given permission to vote based on the certificate issued by DMO or designated health officer (government doctor).

The health department will provide PPE kits to those who are under treatment at the government health centres. However, those in houses or in government hospitals should arrange the PPE kits themselves.



Such voters should reach the polling booth wearing PPE kits before 6 pm for casting their votes. However, they will be allowed to vote only after all general voters in line at 6 pm have exercised their franchise.

The polling officials, polling agents should mandatorily wear PPE kits before the entry of such certified voters.



The voters should remove the mask in case there is a demand from the polling agent of the candidate for the purpose of identification.



Documents for identity proof of voters



1. Voters identity card issued by the Central Election Commission



2. Passport



3. Driving license



4. Pan Card



5. Adhaar Card



6. SSLC book with a photograph



7. Pass Book of National Savings Bank with photograph issued six months before the poll

8. The identity card issued by the State Election Commission for new voters

Kerala is set to conduct a three-phase polling to elect people's representatives for more than 1,000 three-tier local self-government bodies in December.



The voting dates are December 8, 10 and 14.



In the first phase, on December 8, voting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.



In the second phase, on December 10, it is the turn of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.



In the last phase, on December 14, voting has been scheduled for northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.



Votes can be cast from 7am to 6pm.



On account of the coronavirus pandemic, voters are advised to take all necessary precautions. Masks and the regular use of sanitizers are mandatory at the voting centres.



The candidates would know their fate at the hustings on December 16.