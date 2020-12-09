Kerala records 35 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 2,507

Kerala recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the official toll to 2,507.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Arifa Beevi (70) from Karamana
Salim (63) from Chirayinkeezhu
Satyabhama (68) from Kulathur
Kollam
Samuel George (68) from Andoor
Marykutty (68) from Pathanapuram
Bhavani Amma (89) from Puthur
Pathanamthitta
Suresh (54) from Anandapally,
Thankamaniamma (80) from Kaipattoor
Aishammal (65) from Pandalam
Maria (62) from Churakode
Arifa Beevi (65) from Pettah
Gopi (65) from Kozhencherry
KM Aziz (81) from Mallappally
R Achuthan (62) from Kumbazha
Alappuzha
Sahadevan (82) from Thanneermukkam
Babu Rajendran (63) from Kayamkulam
Shintumol (21) from Cherthala
Thrissur
Nafisa (68) from Cheruthuruthy
Ignatius (57) from Anchery
Subhadra Mukundan (68)
Pathumma (75) from Punnayoorkulam
Anto (61) from Elavally
Malappuram
Nafisa (70)
Ittichu (75) from Arimbra
Aisha (66) from Veliyamkode
Abdul Aziz (48) from Inthanur
Kunjumutty (70) from Vilayil
Mohammad Musaliar (80) from Pazhakattiri
Aji (44) from Edayur
Kozhikode
Appu from Nadkavu (75)
Leelamma (67) from Narikode
Kannur
Fathima Ameer (64) from Pilakool
KV Moideen (73) from Chiraykal
Najumunisa (56) from Peringottur
Narayanan (81) from Choozhali
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.