Higher voter turnout in second phase buoys hopes of UDF more than LDF

Thiruvananthapuram: Overcoming COVID-19 fears, people turned up in large numbers to vote in the first two phases of the local body elections in Kerala. Buoyed by the enthusiastic voter turnout, all three major political fronts have kept their fingers crossed.

The leadership of the United Democratic Front (UDF) was more confident on Thursday than during the first round of the three-phased civic polls. The Congress-led front has no qualms about its prospects for the district panchayats in Ernakulam and Wayanad. Only the Kottayam district panchayat has turned into an earnest contest with the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M)’s recent induction into the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The UDF is optimistic of its chances in Thrissur despite a neck-and-neck contest. Similar is the situation in Cochin and Thrissur corporations.

The CPM district leadership has announced that they would reclaim the Kottayam district panchayat from the UDF. They are hopeful of retaining Palakkad and Thrissur, and improving their performances in Ernakulam and Wayanad.

The UDF asserted that this was a vote of protest against the government, while the LDF termed it as the public's commitment towards the government and democracy, even as the BJP claimed that the people had decided to correct both the ruling and opposition fronts.

The political parties had estimated around 70 per cent polling in the local elections amid the COVID-19 fears. In the very first phase, five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki proved this wrong with a voter turnout of 72.67 per cent. And the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad saw even a higher voter turnout of 76.38 per cent in the second phase on Thursday.

Over 75 per cent voting was recorded in the 2015 elections as well, while 77.68 per cent polling was recorded in the Lok Sabha elections.

The third phase of polling in the remaining four districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod - would be on December 14.

Candidate injured

Stray incidents of violence were reported in some places during the second phase of the local body polls on Thursday. LDF candidate Sherin Joseph claimed attack on her as the LDF and UDF activists clashed at Thidanad in Kottayam district. Four others were also injured. Situation was volatile at Athirampuzha that saw a face-off between the two Kerala Congress (M) factions.