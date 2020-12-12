Kerala records 5,949 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, gradual drop in infections, says CM

Kerala recorded new 5,949 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan siad on Sunday during his evening briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 59,690 samples were tested.

Key points from CM's press meet

• The CM reminds the people of the need to be vigilant of post-COVID difficulties.

• Chronic COVID symptoms could be reported highly in the coming days. Those suffering from post-Covid difficulties should take enough rest and seek the services of the government's post-COVID clinics

• LDF is leading strong in the local body polls, braving the false propaganda of the rivals.

• There's no need to list out the government's achievements again now. The people are experiencing them. Nobody can write them off.

• Only the LDF and its politics can hold high the flag of unity in Kerala.