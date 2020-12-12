Swapna was not threatened in jail, states report of Prison DIG

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation report by a top officer of the Kerala Prison Department has refuted the claim of accused Swapna Suresh that she was threatened at the women's prison at Attakulangara where she she has been lodged following her arrest in the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

The report by South Zone DIG (Prisons) Ajayakumar stated Swapna did not face any threat at the jail.

In his report submitted to the DGP, Ajayakumar stated that the complaint regarding the threat was drafted by Swapna's advocate and she herself had claimed that she had only signed it.

The report also stated that there were contradictions in what she said.

As the jail department is likely to be in a spot if this report reaches the court, DGP (Prisons) Rishi Raj Singh has taken a stance that investigation would be held at other jails where Swapna was lodged earlier and only then the probe would be completed.

In her complaint, Swapna claimed that certain individuals, who seemed like police officers, had threatened her that she and her family would be eliminated if she revealed the names of any bigwigs to the central probe agencies.

The Customs too said that jail authorities were also present during the questioning at the prison.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the court on Friday, seeking to question Swapna at the jail. The ED also requested that the presence of the jail authorities be avoided.

Swapna's advocate responds

Swapna's advocate Sooraj T Elanjikkal has said the Jail DIG's report was contrary to the facts.

"The court ordered to provide security after a preliminary investigation was held over the complaint and after hearing Swapna. This is because the court was convinced of the gravity of the complaint.

“The complaint was filed after Swapna spoke about the threats at the prison. Swapna did not merely sign the complaint that I had prepared,” he added.