Malayala Manorama Delhi Senior Coordinating Editor D Vijayamohan passes away

New Delhi: Malayala Manorama's Senior Coordinating Editor D Vijayamohan passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was 65.

He is survived by wife S Jayashree, son VM Vishnu and daughter-in-law Neenu.

Vijayamohan was born on February 28, 1955, at Karakkattukonam House at Karinga near Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram as the son of PK Damodaran Nair and S Maheshwari Amma.

Vijayamohan, who completed his studies at Kairali Niketan Primary School in Bangalore, Government High School, Nedumangad and Mar Ivanios College Thiruvananthapuram, had a post-graduate degree in Economics.

He joined Malayala Manorama in 1978 and worked at the Kozhikode, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus of Manorama, before joining the Delhi unit in 1985.

Vijayamohan, who had done a Harry Brittain Fellowship for Commonwealth journalists in England, had toured 23 countries as part of his journalism career.

He was a member of the film censor board and the Lok Sabha Press Advisory Committee.

He was also the author of Chentharkkazhal (poetry collection), Ee Lokam Athiloru Mukundan, Swami Ranganathananda (biography), A Ramachandrante Varamozhikal and Humour in Parliament.

A Ramachandrante Varamozhikal won the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi Award in 2005 and Swami Ranganathananda bagged the PK Parameswaran Nair Award in 2007.

Vijayamohan had won the first-ever Malayala Manorama Chief Editor's gold medal in 1995. He had also bagged other accolades like the V Karunakaran Nambiar Award (1986) by Kerala Press Academy (1986), and M Sivaram Award (1987) by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.