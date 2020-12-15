Kappan, Jose spar as NCP's rift with LDF widens

Kottayam: The NCP leadership in Kerala is bitter over its sidelining by the Left Democratic Front ever since Kerala Congress (M) was welcomed into the fold of the ruling front headed by the CPM. Even as the recent moves in the LDF unit in Kottayam district hinted at the possibility of the NCP parting ways ahead of the Assembly polls, the latter's Pala legislator Mani C Kappan locked horns with KC(M) leader Jose K Mani, who is keen on retaining the central Kerala seat for his Kerala Congress (M).

After Kappan lamented that his party NCP had not received due consideration from the LDF leadership in the seat allotment for the civic polls, Jose hit back on Monday saying the NCP MLA was not even active during the election campaign. In the midst of the slanging match between the two, the NCP state leadership has directed its leaders in Kottayam district to refrain from responding to Jose’s statements.

It is believed that the NCP will shortly take a decision regarding its future relations with the LDF. NCP is holding an independent rally in Pala on Tuesday to express solidarity with the farmers agitating on the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate a meeting to commemorate the first death anniversary of NCP leader and former minister Thomas Chandy next Sunday. The Left leaders are also taking part in the memorial meet.

Civic polls too behind friction

During the 80th birthday celebrations of NCP national president Sharad Pawar on December 12, strong resentment surfaced in the NCP district committee meeting over the LDF conduct.

In this month's local body polls in Kerala, NCP local leaders contested against LDF in six places, but they avoided the party's official symbol 'Clock' and contested on different symbols. During the campaign the NCP did not disclose that the candidates were their party members. However, the NCP leaders openly admitted the other day that the candidates who contested were their party members.

NCP block president Mathews contested against Youth Front (M) state president Sajan Thotukkara in Elikkulam panchayat. The UDF had not fielded its candidate in this ward. In Thalanad panchayat NCP contested against the LDF in three places and in one place in Melukavu panchayat.

The origins of rift

The NCP leadership was annoyed over LDF's attitude towards their party ever since Kerala Congress (M) gained entry into the ruling front.

The NCP had received clear indication from the LDF that it will have to hand over the Pala assembly seat to the Kerala Congress (M) in next elections. This was followed by its sidelining in local body polls. NCP which had contested in 26 seats in the 2015 local body polls was allotted only 7 seats this time.

The Bharananganam division, which was contested by the NCP earlier, had to be handed over to the Kerala Congress. Not even a single seat was allotted to the NCP in former president's Uzhavoor Vijayan's eponymous panchayat.