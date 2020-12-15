Journalist crushed to death in hit-and-run, CM orders probe

Nemom: A high-level probe has begun into the death of journalist S V Pradeep who met with a tragic end when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter from behind on the busy Karamana-Kaliyikkavila section of the national highway in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the journalist’s death. A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort Sub Division, Thiruvananthapuram, has been entrusted with the probe.

Pradeep, 45, of Pallichal was the editorial director of Bharat Live News Portal. His mother Vasanthakumari disclosed that Pradeep used to face threats on social media almost daily.

Mini-lorry yet to be traced

The fatal accident took place near Karakkamandapam Junction at 3:10pm on Monday. After hitting Pradeep's scooter the vehicle sped away. The tyre of the vehicle had run over his head resulting in fatal injuries.

Police officials at the site of the accident.

According to Nemom police, a mini lorry is suspected to be involved in the accident. The mishap took place when Pradeep was returning home from office in Thiruvananthapuram. The police recorded the statement of a shopkeeper who runs a business on the other side of the highway. Though CCTV footage from the nearby cameras were examined, the registration number of the lorry could not be traced.

Pradeep had worked with News 18, Mangalam TV, Kairali People, Manorama News, Jai Hindu, Media One and Kala Kaumudi before joining online media.

He leaves behind wife Sreeja S Nair (Government Homeo Medical Officer at Balaramapuram) and son Fino S Nair.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he suspects foul play behind the accident and demanded a detailed probe.

Union minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state president K Surendran have also demanded investigation into the journalist’s tragic death.