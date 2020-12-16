Despite the local body blow, UDF leaders say the coalition’s base is intact in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the United Democratic Front (UDF) suffered a huge blow in the local body elections, the Congress leaders put up a brave face and said that the coalition - which it is leading - has retained its mass base in the State.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram together, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramanchandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy said the coalition has in fact improved its tally this time when compared to the 2015 results.

“The UDF had won 365 gram panchayats in 2015. We have so far won 375 gram panchayats this time. We performed well in corporations and municipalities. So the verdict is not against Congress and the UDF,” Ramachandran said.

“Except in 2010, UDF never performed well in the local body polls. There is no decline in our mass base,” he said.

Ramanchandran said the political affairs committee of the Congress party will meet tomorrow to analyse the results.

Chennithala said local body polls are being fought on local issues and the votes are not political.

He said the LDF is mocking the people when it claims that it has got people’s approval. “This is not an approval of the LDF’s anti-people policies,” he said.

‘BJP irrelevant in the State’

Both the leaders said the results once again revealed BJP is not a force to reckon with in the State.

Mullappally said BJP state president could not explain the reasons for his party’s poor performance. “Instead of explaining his party’s poor show, he is saying Congress has lost its relevance. It is pathetic,” he said.

Chennithala echoed the KPCC president. “BJP has no base in Kerala. The party is a complete failure in the State,” he said.

Chennithala said UDF will continue its agitation against the LDF government. “We thank the voters for their support,” he said.

Oommen Chandy, who remained silent throughout the press meet, volunteered to answer when a reporter raised a question on the UDF defeat in Puthuppally grama panchayat. “UDF won all the six district panchayat divisions that come under Puthuppally Assembly constituency,” he said.