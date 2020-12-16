Kerala local body polls: Counting to begin at 8am

The counting of votes polled in the local body elections held in three phases in Kerala will begin at 8am on Wednesday. A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 86 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are waiting for the early trends.

Counting would be held considering COVID-19 protocol. Postal votes polled by COVID-19 patients will be counted first.

The counting is being done at 244 centres across the state.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said that the elected members will take oath on December 21