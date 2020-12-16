Kerala local body polls: Counting to begin at 8am

Onmanorama Staff
Preparations ahead of counting postal ballots at the Collectorate Spark Hall in Ernakulam.

The counting of votes polled in the local body elections held in three phases in Kerala will begin at 8am on Wednesday. A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 86 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are waiting for the early trends.

Counting would be held considering COVID-19 protocol. Postal votes polled by COVID-19 patients will be counted first.

The counting is being done at 244 centres across the state.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said that the elected members will take oath on December 21
