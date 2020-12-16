Twenty20 sweeps Kizhakkambalam, Ekaranad trouncing  major fronts

Kochi: Twenty20, an independent outfit has not only retained its stronghold Kizhkambalam panchayat but also spread its wings in the neighboring local bodies in a big way.

In 2015, Twenty20 trounced the three major fronts to come to power in Kizhakkambalam panchayat. This time around besides retaining Kizhakkambalam panchayat, the outfit has swept Ekaranad grama panchayat where it entered the electoral fray for the first time. The Twenty 20 candidates have won in all 14 wards.

Of 19 wards of Kizhakkambalam ward, Twenty20 candidates have already won in 5 wards. It is leading in many of the remaining wards. The assault on supporters of twenty20 by LDF and UDF supporters on the polling day had triggered a major controversy in the state.

Apart from Ekaranad , Twenty20 candidates have won in six wards of the eight wards of Muzhavannur panchayat where counting is over . This is the first time that the outfit contested in the panchayat which has a total of 19 wards.

In seven wards of Kunnathunad panchayat where counting has been completed, Twenty 20 candidates have won in six wards. The panchayat has a total of 18 wards. Of the seven block panchayat divisions, the candidates of Twenty20 were leading in three. The Twenty20 candidate is also leading in Vengola district panchayat division.

On the strength of its stupendous victory in Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015, Twenty20- had entered the electoral fray in four panchayats this time. The outfit which won 17 of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015, had fielded candidates in Muzhavannur , Ekaranad and Kunnathunad panchayats. Besides it also tested waters in block panchayats.

The results so far indicate that despite the three major fronts trying their best to defeat Twenty20, the outfit has come out with flying colors. The outfit had entered the electoral fray with the objective of getting more seats and securing power in more panchayats this time. It had announced its candidates well in advance and got down to campaigning much earlier.

The voters of Kizhakkambalam panchayat had wholeheartedly accepted the Twenty20 model, something which was never seen in the history of the state's local body elections. The voters rallied behind the slogan of development in a big way resulting in the victory of Twenty20 candidates in 17 of the 19 wards in Kizhakabalam panchayat .

Twenty20 became a rage

The political landscape of Kerala had for the first time witnessed a model which defeated the mainstream political parties and came to power in 2015 in Kizhakkambalam panchayat. Twenty 20 is a society registered under the leadership Kitex group owner.

The outfit entered the electoral fray in last local body polls posing a strong challenge to the mainstream fronts. Despite the criticism that corporates capturing power in local bodies could lead to authoritarianism, the Twenty20 team presented an alternative model of administration and development which was well received. Besides the honorarium of Rs 15000, the outfit gave an additional Rs 20,000 as salary to its elected representatives. With the outfit opening supermarkets to provide essential commodities at reasonable prices, many pointed out that it is a model worth emulating throughout the state.

In between, Twenty20 also suffered some setbacks. Its panchayat president resigned saying that he cannot be a party to the violation of panchayat rules and accused the Kitex group owners of interfering with administration.

A strong debate was also witnessed on whether the entry of corporate in the election arena would benefit democracy or prove detrimental to the democratic setup.

With the criticism gaining strength, Twenty20 responded with more pro people activities. The victory of the outfit this time in a way indicates that people of neighboring panchayat have also accepted their model of development.