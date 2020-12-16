Kochi Mayor candidate N Venugopal's defeat stuns UDF

Ernakulam: The shock defeat of N Venugopal, who was perceived to be the most probable pick as the Mayor of the Kochi Municipal Corporation, has sent shockwaves in the UDF camp in the city.

Venugopal lost by one vote to the BJP candidate at the North Island ward of the Kochi Corporation as the results of the civic polls came in on Wednesday.

Had Venugopal won and the UDF gained majority in the corporation council, he had a good chance of becoming the Mayor of Kochi Corporation this time. He was earlier the chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

Venugopal termed the defeat as "technical" and said he would consider demanding a repoll after consultations with the party leaders.

The UDF candidate, however, trashed rumours that the infighting in the Congress had led to his defeat. Meantime, four UDF rebels have won in the corporation.

The counting is still on with the UDF ahead in the overall tally in the city by 10.30 am.