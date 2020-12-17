Kerala civic polls: Repolling in two wards as EVMs fail to show results

Thiruvananthapuram: Repolling will be conducted in two municipal wards in Kerala on Friday, two days after the results of the state-wide civic polls came out.

The two wards are Thoduvetti ward of the Bathery municipality in Wayanad district and Kisan Kendram ward of Tirurangadi municipality in Malappuram district.

The State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran announced the decision after it was found that the voting machines used at these stations were faulty.

Their results could not be verified on the counting day (Wednesday).

The repolling will be held on Friday from 7am to 6pm. All are advised to follow COVID protocols.

The counting of the votes will take place at 8pm on the same day and the results will be announced shortly after.