The golden key to power in Kottayam Municipality is in Bincy's hand

Kottayam: Both the UDF and LDF have made the first move to capture power in the Kottayam Municipality by promising the chairperson’s post to an independent candidate who was ironically denied the ticket to contest by major parties earlier.



Bincy Sebastian, the independent candidate, had won from ward No 52 Gandhi Nagar (South) in the municipal elections.

One-and-a-half months ago she was knocking at the doors of principal political parties pleading for a seat to contest in the local body polls. But she couldn’t get one. Now the UDF and LDF are running after her, even promising the post of chairperson of the Kottayam Municipality after she scraped through with an eight-vote lead!

Bincy has become a valuable municipal councillor as no party or political front could attain a simple majority in the recent local body polls.

Not to let go of the opportunity, Bincy has also conveyed to the two fronts about her demand for the chairperson's post.

“My main objective is the development of the ward. It was because of the hung council that my support has become inevitable for forming the council. There is no question of forgetting those who stood with me during the polls. I will take their opinion into consideration," she said.

Bincy said the people in the ward also want her to take up the post of chairperson. Even she is not thinking of anything less than the chairperson’s post. “There is still time to choose the front. Let me first take oath as a councillor. Subsequently, the decision will be taken. Both the fronts have already approached me,” she said.

She is the daughter of ex-army man Joychan and Jyothsnamma of Karukachal in Nedumkunnam.

Bincy has worked as a nurse in Kerala and the Gulf. She was living with her husband Shobi Luckose in Sharjah before returning to her native place 10 years ago.

The couple has two children Albin and Angelina Clair Shobi.

On electoral debut



My husband Shobi Luckose was the ward president of the Congress party. With the seat being reserved for women this time, the ward-level meeting recommended my name as a candidate. While the names of four other persons had also emerged, only my name was sent officially to the higher committee. A high-power committee had been constituted to decide on the candidates.



On contest as an independent candidate



No one in the higher committee of the party had opposed my name. Not just that the committee members even assured that my candidature would be considered. I started the campaign with posters and handbills much in advance. But just four days before the filing of nomination, the party committee announced another person's name. There was no mutual discussion on the matter. When we enquired, the leaders said it was the decision of the committee and cannot be revoked.



Reasons to stick to the contest

About 70 people took part in the first ward committee meeting. When they got to know about the denial of the seat, all met again. Since the campaign had already begun, we all decided not to withdraw from the fray.



Problems during campaign



We went for a door-to-door campaign. The members of Kudumbasree and Ailkootam (neighbourhood self-help group) extended all help. With the local party leadership removing my husband from the party and office bearers post, everyone was determined to fight back.



I won by a margin of eight votes while the UDF's official candidate came third.