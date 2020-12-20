Kerala Police releases photos of youths who harassed actress at Kochi mall

Kochi: The Kerala Police on Saturday released the pictures of two youths who are alleged to have harassed a popular young Kerala actress at an upscale shopping mall near here, on Thursday evening.

The actress, however, is yet to give an official complaint.

It was after the actress vented her anguish on what happened to her, through her Instagram account, that the local police took suo motu cognizance of the crime and launched a probe.

The actress was accompanied by her family members when this incident took place and the police have by now taken a statement to this effect from her mother, as she is busy in a film shoot.

She wrote in her Insta account, "Two men passed by me in a less crowded place in the mall, and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back."

She said she was caught off guard and, hence could not react instantly against the men's inappropriate action.

It was after the media taking up the matter, the police and the Kerala State Women's Commission decided to take up the case suo motu.

The police began their probe by collecting visuals and are now closing in on the two men, after their first visuals have been put out in public domain.

According to the police, they have zeroed down the two youth, but with both spotting a face mask, as is the norm due to COVID-19, they expect that it might take a bit more time.

(With inputs from IANS)

