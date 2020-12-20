Over 7,000 Kudumbashree members win Kerala local body polls

Thiruvanathapuram: More than 7,000 members of various Kudumbashree units have won the local body polls for the second consecutive time in Kerala. A total of 7,058 women who won the polls are active members of Kudumbashree, Kerala's unique self-help and woman empowerment movement. This would be 32.30 per cent of the 21,854 members who have been elected to the panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

In 2015, around 7,376 Kudumbashree members had won the elections. Around 4,000 Kudumbashree workers had made it to the local governments in 2010. Only 848 Kudumbashree members had won the elections in 2005.

This time, the most number of Kudumbashree workers were won from Kozhikode district – 694. Meanwhile, Kannur has the least with just 144 Kudumbashree members making it to the local governments. There are 146 Community Development Society (CDS) chairpersons, 81 vice chairpersons and 872 CDS executive members among the winners.

Meanwhile, 162 Area Development Society (ADS) chairpersons, 61 DS vice chairpersons, 177ADS secretaries, 575 ADS executive members and 342 NHG presidents and 663 NHG secretaries won from various constituencies.