Thrissur Pooram: COVID-19 vaccination, RT-PCR test must for entry to venue

Thrissur: The renowned Thrissur Pooram will take place this year under stringent norms which have been introduced considering the rising COVID-19 cases. Severe restrictions will be in force at the Thekkinkadu Ground and Swaraj Round venues and visitors would need a pass for entry to these areas.

The rules would be in force on April 22, 23 and 24. The main event of the famed temple event is scheduled for April 23 and the related events such as sample fireworks display, main fireworks display and the exhibition would be organised as usual.

An online meeting presided over by Chief Secretary of Kerala V P Joy, which took these decisions, also suggested that the festival area should be divided into six areas, each of which supervised by a Deputy Collector.

Rules regarding entry

The main rules which would be in force related to the entry of the public to the festival area are:

1) Everyone aged above 45 years should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

2) Those aged between 10 years and 45 years need to undergo an RT-PCR test and produce a negative certificate for COVID-19.

3) There would be no entry for children below 10 years of age and pregnant women to the festival area.

4) The police would launch a new website, where people who have been vaccinated and those who have done the RT-PCR test should upload the details. On successful registration, they would be issued an entry pass, which has to be shown to the police personnel at the entry gates of the festival venue.