CPM asks PM Modi to reign in Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of the CPM on Saturday sought the immediate intervention of the prime minister and the national leadership of the BJP to reign in Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan for his curt remarks and frequent attacks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala CPM's acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said Muraleedharan's words and utterances, especially against Pinarayi, are unbecoming of the post that he holds.

What really hurt the CPM was when Muraleedharan called Pinarayi a 'Covidiot' following the way he conducted himself after he turned Covid positive and the manner in which he returned home after turning Covid negative with his wife who was at that time positive.

"It's high time that the prime minister and the party leadership intervene to reign in Muraleedharan. As a union minister he has failed to do anything for Kerala and instead he is attacking Pinarayi all the time. Pinarayi had won accolades for the way he led the state from the front, especially when the Covid pandemic struck hard and Muraleedharan has not been able to do anything to help the state," said Vijayaraghavan.

"All wish to know what he (Muraleedharan) did to help the thousands of our diaspora who were suffering during the time when the pandemic broke out. He failed to do anything at all and now see there is a shortage of vaccines and what is he doing. It was unbecoming of a union minister to behave in the way he has been doing," added Vijayaraghavan.

Incidentally, early on Saturday it was former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram who first attacked Muraleedharan for his remarks against Pinarayi.

(with inputs from IANS)