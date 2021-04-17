Dog tied to scooter, dragged on road in Kerala

Malappuram: In yet another act of cruelty, a pet dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Edakkara in Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

The animal's agony came to an end after some people forcibly stopped the scooter in which two people were riding.

The dog had some injuries on its legs. The Kerala Police has registered a case against the duo.

The incident comes four months after a pet dog was tied to a car and dragged along the road in Kochi in December last year.

The video of the incident, taken by an eyewitness, had gone viral following which police had arrested the man, who had driven the vehicle.