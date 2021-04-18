How to generate QR code for private events registered on Jagratha portal

Thiruvananthapuram: Ceremonies, including weddings and house warming, must be registered on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. As per an order of the Kerala government those who register on the portal should download the QR code, take a printout and display it at the venue for everyone to see.

Steps to generate the QR code

• Open the tab 'Event Register' on the website covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.

• Give your mobile number. Enter the Captcha code. The one-time password (OTP) will be sent via SMS to the phone. Enter the OTP and verify.

• Fill in the details such as what kind of ceremony, address, district, local body, ward, date and time. Apart from this, give a username and password to complete the registration.

• Open the Jagratha portal again. Click on the 'Log in' and enter the username and password. Then open the menu 'Download QR Code', and you can download the QR Code in the PDF format.

• Take a printout of the QR code and display it at the venue where the function is held.

• Those attending the function should scan this code using the QR Code scanner on their phones. (Several QR Code scanner apps are available on the Google Play Store). A window will open and the details of the attendee should be filled in.

QR code or or Quick Response code is a type of matrix barcode or machine-readable optical label that contains information.