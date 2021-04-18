Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or RT-PCR test now must to attend Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur: Days ahead of the Thrissur Pooram the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all precautions against the COVID-19 are in place. Only those who have received two doses of the vaccine against the fast-spreading disease will be allowed attend the famed annual event. The government has withdrawn the earlier order that stated only one dose of the vaccine would suffice.

The government has issued a new order on Saturday altering the condition. However, those who have not received two doses of the vaccine will have to mandatorily carry a COVID-19 negative certificate obtained after conducting the RT-PCR test.

The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswoms will also hold a meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the new order and the restrictions in place. These devaswoms (temple authorities) have been staging the Pooram all these years.

Further talks

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary has called for a meet again to hold discussions on conducting the Pooram. The District Collector, Commissioner and Devaswom office-bearers will take part in the online meet that will be held at 10am on Sunday. The meet was called amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the Devaswoms have agreed to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Organisers' dilemma

The abrupt change in the government order has put the Pooram organisers in a quandary. They had already issued the pass to several public who had received one dose of the vaccine.

Thrissur Pooram will be held on April 23, Friday. As per the new order those intending to attend all the events of the Pooram from the sample fireworks display till the conclusion need to undergo the RT-PCR test on April 20, Tuesday, and carry the results with them.

Meanwhile, the forest department has also brought in more restrictions for the Pooram. If one of the mahouts tests positive for COVID-19, his elephant would also be excluded from the pageants that are integral to the traditional festival.

Flag-hoisting held

The flag-hoisting ceremony (kodiyettam) for the Thrissur Pooram was held at Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples on Saturday. The flag-hoisting was also held at the eight participating temples - Laloor, Ayyanthol, Kannimangalam, Karamukku, Panamukkumpally, Chembukkavu, Neythilakkavu, and Choorakkottukavu.