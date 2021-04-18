Youth returning after dialysis intercepted by police, swoons

Kayamkulam: A scooter rider who was returning after dialysis claimed he swooned on the road as he was intercepted by the traffic police.

Mohammad Rafi, 23, of Peringala Madom alleged that the police didn't let him go till he became unconscious.

The traffic cops had stopped him as he was not wearing a helmet. The squad was stationed near the Boys Higher Secondary School.

"The police didn't listen though I explained about my illness. They asked me to get off the scooter and made me stand on the road side," Rafi claimed. "Soon I became unconscious and fell on the road," he narrated the ordeal.

Rafi reportedly told the cop that he was returning after undergoing dialysis and was not in a position to bear the weight of helmet. But a civil police officer shouted at him and asked to park the scooter on the roadside. He further directed Rafi to see the Sub-Inspector and remit the fine and go.

His mother Rehanat also pleaded with the police but to no avail.

The incident happened around 12 noon on Saturday when he was returning along with his mother from the taluk hospital.



Rafi who is suffering from acute renal disease has been undergoing dialysis for the past two years.



"I was totally exhausted after dialysis and was having nausea and headache so I wanted to return home immediately. The traffic cop stopped me for not wearing an helmet," Rafi admitted.



The cops got angry as I enquired about a civil police officer's name.



Police deny claim



Meanwhile, Rafi has filed a complaint with the DySP Alex Baby. The DySP said no case has been registered in connection with the incident.



"The youth was stopped for not wearing the helmet and mask. The traffic police permitted him to go after he disclosed his medical condition. But he chose to stand there," the DySP said.



Later an acquaintance of Rafi came to police station and took him in an autorickshaw.



The cops also contested Rafi's allegation that he became unconscious and vomited.



Bad times of late



Rafi who is an activist of the Kerala Students Union or KSU was earlier in the news as he was offered financial help by members of rival organisation SFI to meet the treatment cost for renal disease. The SFI gesture at that had hit the headlines earlier.



Even as the formalities for kidney transplant were going on, the potential donor met with an accident following which the entire plan was put on hold.