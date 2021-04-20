No weekend lockdown in Kerala, Covid-19 tests to be ramped up

A high-level meeting chaired by the Kerala Chief Secretary in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday decided against imposing weekend lockdown despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation does not warrant a weekend lockdown, Manorama News reported.

Instead the government will ramp up testing in all gram panchayats where the test positivity rate is higher than the state average.

The meeting resolved to conduct genome study to assert mutation of the coronavirus in the state.

