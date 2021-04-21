COVID-19: Record 22,414 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll touches 5,000

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded its highest daily tally of 22,414 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 12,95,059.

As many as 5,431 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,54,102.

The active cases touched 1,35,631, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press meet.

In the last 24 hours, 1,21,763 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 18.41 per cent.

With 22 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,000.

Of the positive cases, 105 were health workers, while 206 had come from outside the state and 20,771 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,332 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from the chief minister's press meet:

• We have made all arrangements to tackle the COVID spread

• We have been able to increase the surge capacity with the present medical facilities

• 219.21 metric tonne oxygen is produced in Kerala

• 1,99,256 beds have been arranged in 2241 centres other than hospitals

• Delay the peak was the first wave motto. Now it's 'crush the curve'

• Central government's vaccination policy has affected the state. The state has been asked to pay for vaccine from the market

• The COVISHIELD vaccine obtained by the centre for Rs 150 is sold at Rs 400 to states and Rs 600 to private hospitals

• Centre must make efforts to produce more amount of vaccination needed for the people

• Strict restrictions have been made. There will be a COVID first line treatment centre (CFLTS) in every taluk

• Task force will be deployed in all districts

• Some vaccination centres are crowded now. We will make online booking arrangement to control the crowd in vaccination centres

• Libraries, clubs and other public places must have posters and awareness notices

• All kinds of help must be provided by the local self government bodies to the patients confined at homes

• 50% government employees given work from home on rotational basis

• April 24 will be a holiday for all government offices. But higher secondary exams will not have any change

• Marriages and other important functions will be allowed in the coming weekend. Only 75 people must be allowed. It is advised to limit the number of people attending the functions

• Only online classes must be allowed in all educational institutions

• Night curfew will continue

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 3980 (3958 contact cases)

Kozhikode- 2645 (2590)

Thrissur- 2293 (2262)

Kottayam- 2140 (1978)

Thiruvananthapuram- 1881 (1524)

Malappuram- 1874 (1804)

Kannur- 1554 (1363)

Alappuzha- 1172 (1155)

Palakkad- 1120 (505)

Kollam- 943 (933)

Pathanamthitta- 821 (783)

Idukki- 768 (736)

Kasaragod- 685 (651)

Wayanad- 538 (529)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 552

Kollam- 450

Pathanamthitta- 449

Alappuzha- 487

Kottayam- 379

Idukki- 142

Ernakulam- 700

Thrissur- 452

Palakkad- 208

Malappuram- 165

Kozhikode- 788

Wayanad- 89

Kannur- 439

Kasaragod- 131

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,20,237 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,05,836 are under home or institutional quarantine and 14,401 are in hospitals.

2,580 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,45,93,000 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, 18 more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 511 in the state.

(to be updated)