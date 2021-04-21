Govt stalls KMML move to sell surplus oxygen to foreign firm

Kochi: As the number of COVID-19 patients requiring medical-grade oxygen increased in the second wave of the pandemic, hospitals across the country are running short of the life-sustaining gas. Industrial units that consume oxygen have been ordered to divert stock for emergency healthcare needs at this dire juncture. Kerala Metals and Minerals Limited (KMML), a titanium dioxide manufacturing of the State, was forced to abort its move to sell oxygen to a foreign firm after the government's intervention.

KMML, located at Chavara in Kollam district, was planning to sell oxygen even as the State has been facing a high demand for oxygen due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The government ordered the public sector undertaking to stop supplying oxygen outside and provide surplus production to the Department of Health.

Out of its daily production of 70 tonnes, KMML itself has been consuming 63 tonnes of oxygen for its own purposes.

It has been distributing the remaining seven tonnes to private and government hospitals in the southern districts.

The foreign firm, dealing in liquid oxygen, demanded the surplus seven tonnes, which the KMML reportedly consented.

The overseas firm had constructed the KMML’s oxygen plant, and has been supplying oxygen to several hospitals in the State, including the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

KMML's plan to sell surplus oxygen came to light when distributors in Kerala visited the plant the other day. On being tipped off, the government intervened and stalled the move to sell oxygen to the foreign firm.