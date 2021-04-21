Kerala issues isolation guidelines as COVID-19 spreads

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has amended the guidelines for quarantine/isolation in the light of the spurt in COVID-19 cases. The guidelines were initially issued during the first phase last year.

The directives are as follows:

Get admitted to a hospital if tested positive for COVID-19, and undergo treatment as advised by a doctor

Avoid social contacts and unnecessary travel for seven days from the date of discharge from the hospital

Primary contacts in the high-risk category should go into room quarantine for 14 days. In case of any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Disha helpline (1056) or the nearest public health centre. If asymptomatic, undergo RT-PCR test on the eight day. Even if the test returns a negative, another seven day’s quarantine is recommended.

Primary contacts in the low-risk category should avoid travelling for 14 days. They should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/protocol, besides avoiding home visits and social gatherings, such as weddings. If they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, contact Disha helpline or the nearest public health centre.

Asymptomatic secondary contacts should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Contact Disha or the nearest public health centre in case of symptoms.

Those arriving from abroad should undergo RT-PCR test at the airport, and stay under observation in their respective residences. Even if the sample tests negative, they should remain at home for seven days.

Those arriving in Kerala from other states should register themselves on the Jagratha portal (covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in). All should undergo RT-PCR test either 48 hours before or on arrival and should remain in room isolation till the result is known. Those vaccinated against COVID-19, too, should undergo the RT-PCR. If the test result is positive, they should contact the health department. Those testing negative should follow COVID protocol. They, too, should contact the health department in case of any symptoms. Those unwilling to undergo RT-PCR test should remain in room isolation for 14 days, and should contact health department officials in case of having any symptoms.