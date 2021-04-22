Y-Plus security for CPM leader P Jayarajan as Intelligence senses threat to him

Kannur: CPM Kerala state committee member P Jayarajan will be provided with Y-Plus category security. North zone IG Ashok Yadav gave the order based on the reports of the Intelligence and Special Branch.

More police presence and caution would be exercised at events in which Jayarajan participates and the places he visits. The IG has also instructed to increase the number of guards at home, but Jayarajan has reportedly said no to this.

Additional security is being provided in the wake of the threat against Jayarajan after the murder of Youth League worker Mansoor at Panoor in Kannur. The Intelligence report had also pointed out that he faced threat from the RSS workers over the Kathiroor Manoj murder case.

Jayarajan was the former CPM Kannur district secretary.