Lockdown-like restrictions on Saturday, Sunday: CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 28,447 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total tally to 13,50,501.

In the last 24 hours, 1,30,617 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 21.78 per cent.

With 27 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,055.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, said lockdown-like restrictions will be imposed in the state on Saturday and Sunday because of the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. "A decision on whether to extend the restrictions will be taken at an all-party meeting on Monday," he said.

As many as 5,663 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,66,135.

The active cases touched 1,78,983, Pinarayi said.

Of the positive cases, 73 were health workers, while 315 had come from outside the state and 26,303 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,756 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Restrictions amounting to lockdown will be in place in Saturday and Sunday.

• Decision on further restrictions will be taken at an all-party meet on Monday.

• The government has adopted a three-way strategy to crush the curve:

1. Identify maximum cases by increasing the number of tests.

2. Make treatment available to the maximum patients through Covid hospitals, first line and home isolation.

3. Impose the restrictions to avoid lockdown and ensure economy is running smoothly.

• Vaccine stocks will be over in two days. The state government has requested the PM to provide 50 lakhs of doses at the earliest.

• Rs 1,300 will be needed to buy the vaccine at the prescribed rate of Rs 400 per dose. It will burden the state exchequer further.

• Those travelling to attend marriages have to carry identity proofs and wedding invitation.

• On Saturday and Sunday, restaurants will be allowed to serve parcels.

• Tomorrow's higher secondary examinations will take place as scheduled.

• People who have symptoms should go for Covid tests immediately.