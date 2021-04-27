COVID claims lives of Delhi-based Keralite nurse, Wayanad lab technician

Mananthavady/Delhi: Two Keralite women healthcare workers have died of COVID-19.

The deceased are U K Ashwathi, 24, a technician at the Wayanad district public health lab; and Sheeba Santhosh, 37, a staff nurse of the Delhi Kalra hospital.

A native of Chennithala, Sheeba was eight months pregnant. Sheeba was diagnosed with COVID-19 four days ago and was undergoing treatment at the Kalra Hospital in Delhi. The funeral was held there itself. She is survived by her husband Santhosh Chacko, a native of Thiruvalla, and a daughter.

Ashwathi is the daughter of Meppadi natives P K Unnikrishnan and Bindu. She was undergoing treatment for COVID at a Mananthavady hospital. After her illness aggravated, she was referred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. But she died en route to the hospital.

Ashwathi had received both doses of the COVID vaccine. She was also undergoing treatment for kidney ailment.

Health Minister KK Shailaja condoled Ashwati's demise.