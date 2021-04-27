Malls, theatres, bars shut | All you need to know about latest curbs in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Strict curbs are being imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. Lockdown-like restrictions will continue on the weekends, when only essential services will be permitted. Saturday will be a holiday for government and quasi-government offices.

Based on the decisions of the all-party meet convened on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the strict regulations while declaring the intent not to reimpose a complete lockdown.

The major regulations and guidelines are:

• Bars, foreign liquor outlets, theatre, mall, gym, club, sports complex, swimming pool, and parks have been shut.

• Only 50 people allowed during wedding ceremonies (two hours), while only 20 allowed for funerals.

• Shops and restaurants can operate only till 7:30pm; take-away facility at restaurants till 9pm. As much as possible, home delivery should be carried out. Reducing the working hours of ration shops will be considered.

• Markets and shops that do not follow the Covid guidelines will be closed for two days. Depending on the extent of the violation, the period of closure would be extended.

• Those who do not follow social distancing at the tea shops and wayside eateries like thattukada will be taken into custody.

• Regulations will continue from 9pm to 5am. During this time, no crowds or gatherings are allowed. However, essential services such as hospital, medical shops, milk supply and media have been given exemption.

• Meetings should be held online only. Only 50 per cent attendance at government offices. Health, revenue, police departments and disaster management offices will function on all days. The number of employees at the private firms should also be reduced.

• Manufacturing and construction sectors not to be disrupted. Agriculture, industry, small-medium enterprises, fisheries, milk production, employment guarantee scheme, cottage industry, and construction activities can be carried out while adhering to the guidelines.

• Special task forces led by additional SPs to be deployed in districts. Flash checks will be held at busy vaccination centres, supermarkets and markets.

• Those infected with COVID-19 have to download the 'COVIDSafe' mobile app. This would be used to find any quarantine violation.

• Control rooms for migrant workers in all districts.

• Only take-away facility at toddy shops. Though the Chief Minister said that foreign liquor outlets have been shut, the order stated that only bars have been closed. Authorities later clarified that outlets will also not function.

• Social, cultural and political events, and religious ceremonies where people gather in large numbers will not be allowed.

• Only 50 people will be allowed at places of worship. Two-metre social distancing should be followed.