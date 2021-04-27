Kerala to have more oxygen stock, new plant to open in Palakkad next week

Vadakkencherry, Palakkad: In some good news as Kerala grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, a medical oxygen plant is set to commence operations here in Palakkad district next week.

Thrissur native Peter C Mathews is starting the air separation unit (ASU that separates oxygen from the atmospheric air). The unit can manufacture 260 cubic metre gaseous oxygen per hour and 235 litre liquid oxygen.

The plant has a storage capacity of 40 kilo litre. The aim is to manufacture 5,000 cubic metre of oxygen per day.

The new plant is located at Kannachiparutha in Kizhakkencherry.

The company is gearing up to start manufacturing soon with the permission of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

The PESO has deployed nodal officers to regulate the manufacture, storage and distribution of oxygen.

Venkateswara to make only medical oxygen from

Kanjikode: With the Covid situation worsening, Kanjikode-based Sri Venkateswaraa Air Products Pvt Ltd has started manufacturing medical oxygen instead of industrial oxygen.

Around 600 cylinders of oxygen will be manufactured daily at the company for the various hospitals in Kerala. Venkateswara supplies about 80 per cent of the oxygen required for industrial purposes in Kerala.





