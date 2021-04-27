High Court withholds appointment of MLA Shamseer’s wife in Kannur University

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala on Tuesday withheld till May 7 the appointment of an assistant professor in the University of Kannur’s Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC).

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the interim order based on a petition by Dr M P Bindu, a candidate for the post, who challenged the university’s decision to hire Dr P M Sahala, wife of CPM MLA A M Shamseer, to fill up the lone vacancy.

Dr Bindu argued that the university had held the online interview for the appointment by flouting the norms. The court would deliver its final judgment after hearing the university.

The University Grants Commission had approved the permanent appointment of one assistant professor though all posts in the HRDC have been mandated to be filled only on a temporary basis.

The plaintiff argued that the university reduced the score points of candidates to include Dr Sahala within the cut-off mark ceiling.

It was alleged in the court that the university’s move was to make the appointment based only on marks awarded at the interview, bypassing other qualifications such as academic merit, or experience in research or teaching.

Alleging nepotism, the complainant requested the court to quash the appointment made to the lone vacancy. She also submitted in the court that the appointment was made on the basis of the online interview conducted when the code of conduct for the Assembly polls was in force.

After hearing both sides, the court withheld the appointment without making any specific observations.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Saturday, had sought an explanation on the appointment move from the university, based on a complaint by the Save University Campaign Committee.