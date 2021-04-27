P J Joseph is Kerala Congress chairman, P C Thomas working chairman

Kottayam: The Kerala Congress elected P J Joseph as its chairman at its leadership meeting on Tuesday.



The meeting, held online, elected P C Thomas as the party’s working chairman and Mons Joseph as executive chairman. T U Kuruvilla is the chief co-ordinator.

Joy Abraham was elected the secretary general while Abraham Kalamannil is the treasurer. Graceamma Mathew was elected the state secretary general.



Francis George, Thomas Unniyadan and Johnny Nellore have been appointed as deputy chairmen. George did not attend the meeting. P J Joseph said any difference he may have could be settled through talks.



The Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) had joined the Left Democratic Front in October last, while the Joseph group remained with the United Democratic Front. P C Thomas-led Kerala Congress quit the National Democratic Alliance and merged with the Joseph faction in March this year.



