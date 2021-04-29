Congress leader's presence at the opening of resort helmed by EP Jayarajan's son raises eyebrows

Kannur: An unseemly political row has erupted over the inauguration of an ayurveda resort helmed by the son of state minister and CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan.

The resort inaugurated by Jayarajan the other day was in the eye of a storm for a long period as it was built after leveling a hillock. The inaugural function also raised several eyebrows as KPCC general secretary Mambaram Divakaran who belongs to the K Sudhakaran faction in the Congress was invited to the event.

Since Divakaran had contested 2016 assembly polls against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the Dharmadom constituency, some attached political motives behind the move.

Initial row

The pro-Left environmental group Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad had passed a resolution against the resort which was constructed after levelling the Uduppakunnu hillock in Morazha and the Parishad had even submitted a petition to the district collector citing violations.

According to the probe report received by the collector, the construction of the resort was carried out afer getting permission from Anthoor Muncipality and on the condition that the earth excavated from the area would be retained at the site. There were no further complaints on the matter.

It may be recalled that it is the same Anthoor Muncipality which had denied permission to entrepreneur Sathyan Parayil's convention centre over minor issues that now gave permission for a resort which had been constructed after razing a hillock.

Satyan Parayil had killed himself after being denied the civic permission for the convention centre.

The resort owners managed to obtain all clearances from the municipality when the state government machinery was fully engaged in the assembly elections. Only licence from the AYUSH department headed by health minister K K Shailaja is now pending for the resort.

The company, named the Kannur Ayurveda Medical Care Ltd, was registered in 2014 near Jayarajan's house at Aroli. His son Jaison is the director and holds the maximum, 2,500, shares in the company. A top building contractor, who had constructed various buildings of CPM in Kannur and also houses of a section of its leaders, is one of the members of its director board.