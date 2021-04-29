Manorama News-VMR Kerala Assembly exit polls: Can UDF dash LDF's hope to retain power?

The Manorama News-VMR exit polls for Kerala assembly polls are out.

The biggest such exercise in the state offers clear indicators on the way the electorate in Kerala voted in all 140 constituencies in the state.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to retain power, while the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) made an all-out late surge to wrest power.

Most opinion polls, including the Manorama News-VMR, in the state pointed towards LDF retaining power.

The opposition has debunked these polls as a sham. Another key factor to watch out for is the BJP-led NDA's performance and vote share which could tilt the balance either way in many seats.

Here are the exit poll indicators: