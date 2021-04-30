37,199 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Kerala CM hints at district-wise lockdown

With Kerala registering 37,199 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hinted at imposing district-wise lockdown in districts where test positivity remains high.

"The government will consider imposing lockdown in districts where the test positivity rate is high," said Vijayan during a press meet to explain the pandemic situation in the state.



The state registered 49 deaths on Friday. The test positivity rate (proportion of samples that returned positive among the total tests) is 24.88%



Kerala now has 3,03,733 active Covid-19 cases and the cumulative tally has soared to 15,71,185.



Of the new cases, 34,587 contracted the virus through contact while 330 came from outside the state and 113 are healthcare workers.



A total of 1,49,487 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,57,99,524 samples have been sent for testing.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 4915, 4642 and 4281 respectively.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 5,308.

There are currently 6,43,529 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 6,19,703 are under home or institutional quarantine while 23,826 are in hospitals.

Key points from Chief Minister's press briefing:

• More curbs to be imposed in the state between May 4 and 9. The details will be announced later.

• Only essential government offices will function during this period.

• The Government is considering imposing lockdown in districts with a high number of cases, where test positivity rate is high.

• Chief Minister emphasized the need for double-masking.

• The maximum number of people allowed in places of worship is 50. However, the number will be further reduced in places with a small area.

• At workplaces, all should practice social distancing. People should avoid crowding.

• No dining in hotels and restaurants. Only home deliveries and takeaways will be permitted.



• Everyone must follow 'SMS' - Sanitising, wearing masks and social distancing.

• Police have taken action against those spreading fake news on social media platforms.

• Oxygen war-rooms will be established in all districts to coordinate oxygen supply in the state.

• A state-level war-room will be opened soon, Vijayan said.

• Local Self Government bodies cannot announce lockdowns without the government's consent.

• More restrictions will be imposed in containment zones in the Palakkad district.

• Weekend curbs will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays like the previous week.

• Unnecessary travel must be avoided on weekends.

• 21,638 cases were filed for not wearing masks properly. 10,695 cases filed for violating social distancing protocols. Rs 66.52 lakh fine was levied in the last 24 hours.

• Pillion riders are not allowed on bikes anymore. This is not applicable to families. Only two are allowed on a bike hereon.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:



Kozhikode 4915 (contact cases - 4715)

Ernakulam 4642 (4544)

Thrissur 4281 (4233)

Malappuram 3945 (3761)

Thiruvananthapuram 3535 (3359)

Kottayam 2917 (2664)

Kannur 2482 (2304)

Palakkad 2273 (999)

Alappuzha 2224 (2208)

Kollam 1969 (1956)

Idukki 1235 (1207)

Pathanamthitta 1225 (1150)

Kasaragod 813 (771)

Wayanad 743 (716)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1602

Kollam 2124

Pathanamthitta 459

Alappuzha 933

Kottayam 1804

Idukki 533

Ernakulam 2689

Thrissur 1283

Palakkad 886

Malappuram 1099

Kozhikode 2013

Wayanad 249

Kannur 1113

Kasaragod 713