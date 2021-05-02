Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes in 140 Assembly constituencies will begin on Sunday morning.

The result, which is expected to be delayed due to the increase in postal votes, will end the almost a month-long suspense over the outcome of the April 6 Legislative Assembly polls.



While the Left Democratic Front is confident of continuing in power, the United Democratic Front is expecting to wrest the State’s reins from the rival alliance.

The BJP-led NDA, meanwhile, hopeful of bettering its tally from one seat in the outgoing 14th Assembly, has predicted a hung House.

Along with the Assembly poll result, the outcome of the Lok Sabha by-election in Malappuram is also expected by Sunday evening.



The counting of postal votes will begin at 8am, and votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be taken up for counting at 8:30am.

The counting of votes, in 633 halls across districts, will be under strict COVID-19 protocol. The trial for the counting votes will take place on Saturday.

The complete results are expected only by evening due to the increase in postal votes. In constituencies where the victory margin is less than postal ballots, postal votes will have to be recounted. The results of polls held in such constituencies will be delayed further.

At most centres, three halls with seven tables have been set to count votes registered in EVMs, and postal votes in a separate hall with five to eight tables.

The counting of EVM votes will be completed in 16 rounds, and postal votes in two rounds, revealing the fate of 957 candidates, who were in the fray.

Fierce battle

The state witnessed a never-before fierce battle between the LDF, UDF and the BJP-led NDA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and CPM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, among others, hitting the campaign trail.

Of the about 2.74 crore-strong electorate in Kerala, 1,32,83,724 were men, 1,41,62,025 women and 290 transgenders, according to Election Commission figures.

The state had recorded a voter turnout of 74.06% on April 6.



The last assembly election in 2016 saw 77.53 per cent voter turnout, while the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 saw a participation of 77.84 per cent electors.

The local body polls in 2020 saw a voter turnout of 76.2 per cent.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2016 Results:

In the 2016 assembly elections, LDF rode to power with 91 seats, while UDF garnered 47. The BJP got one seat and independent candidate P C George won one.



LDF - 91



UDF - 47

NDA - 1

OTHERS – 1

Number of voters:



Population - 35,699,443

Total no of voters - 2,67,31,509

Men - 1,29,52,025

Women - 1,37,79,263

Third Gender - 221

Current status:



In the outgoing Assembly, the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front had 91 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front had 47, and the BJP and P.C. George, whose party is not allied with any of the three fronts, had one each.

The LDF comprises 14 parties, including the Kerala Congress-Mani and the erstwhile Janata Dal-U (now the Loktantrik Janata Dal), which crossed over from the UDF last year.

In the UDF, there are just five parties at present while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance also has five.

