Thayil Kandathil Mammen Varghese, chief editor of Manorama Weekly, passes away

Kottayam: Thayil Kandathil Mammen Varghese (Thampan), Chief Editor of Manorama Weekly and Malayala Manorama Printer and Publisher, has passed away. He was 91.

Mammen Varghese was the grandson of former Malayala Manorama Chief Editor KC Mammen Mappillai and son of KM Varghese Mappillai and Kunnamkulam Pulikkottil Joseph Ramban's sister Thandamma (Mrs Varghese Mappilai).

Born on March 22, 1930, Mammen Varghese completed his education from Kottayam and Madras. After studying Automobile Engineering, he took charge of the family estates in Malabar.

He was appointed as a manager in Malayala Manorama in 1955. In 1965, Mammen Varghese was elevated to the position of General Manager and became Managing Editor in 1973.

He had received training in newspaper management, from Thomson Foundation in England.

Mammen Varghese had also studied journalism, printing and business management from the United Kingdom, Germany and United States.

Mammen Varghese, who had in-depth knowledge in modern printing technology, was a member of the Kerala Government's Language Committee.

He had also served as president of the Indian and Eastern Newspaper Society (IENS, 1981-82) and chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC, 1988-89).

He was also a member of the south zone advisory committee of LIC.

As an active member of Rotary, he had participated in several social welfare projects. He had held the position of chairperson in Mundakapadam Mandiram hospital.

He was also a member of the Managing Committee and Working Committee of the Orthodox Church.

Malankara Orthodox Church Trusty late Uppoottil Kurian Abraham's daughter late Annam was his wife. Thara, Roshin, Mami, Susan and Aswathi are their children. Kottarathil Medayil Arun Joseph, Kulangara KP Philip, Kalarikkal K Kurian, Ramakrishnan Nair are the in-laws. Kanniyanthara G K O Philip's wife Soma was his sister.

