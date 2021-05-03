Kerala poll results dish out bittersweet outcomes for Jose and Joseph

Kottayam: The Legislative Assembly election in Kerala offered the two Kerala Congress outfits led by Jose K Mani and PJ Joseph bittersweet outcomes. The leader of the most influential Kerala Congress (M) lost his electoral test but his party overall had a decent performance, whereas his rival P J Joseph won but his Kerala Congress failed miserably.

In the four seats, where Jose K Mani's and P J Joseph’s Kerala Congress parties clashed head on, the score is at 2-2.

Kerala Congress (M) secured five of the total 12 seats it had contested as part of the Left Democratic Front in the assembly polls. But with its satisfactory performance in the Kottayam district, the party's place in the LDF is secure. The party can seek at least two ministerial berths. It remains to be seen as to who will be made the Parliamentary party leader.

On the other side, P J Joseph's Kerala Congress failed to keep the faith that the Congress had placed on it: only two victories in the 10 seats. Francis George, who raised a banner of protest over party posts, was among those who were defeated.

With Mons Joseph winning from Kaduthuruthy again, his prominence in the party is now only second to that of party leader Joseph.

Will Jose become MP again?



Jose K Mani, who had resigned from the Rajya Sabha, has lost the chance of becoming a minister in the state government after his defeat in Pala.



The election to the Rajya Sabha seat, left vacant after his resignation, will be held by June. It remains to be seen as to whether the LDF will give the winnable seat to Jose again.

Jose had won the seat with the UDF support a few years ago. However, he gave up on this seat as he was set to join the LDF. The tenure of the seat is till 2024.

Meanwhile, M V Shreyamskumar, who lost in Kalpetta, can continue as the Rajya Sabha MP as he had not resigned while entering the poll fray. K Muraleedharan, who lost in Nemom, can also continue as the Vadakara MP.