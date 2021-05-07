KSRTC to conduct maximum services till Friday night

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will conduct maximum long-distance services for passengers till Friday night, CMD Biju Prabhakar has said.

The services began from Thursday night. Three buses are ready to ply from Bengaluru for emergency travel. The services will operate if the Karnataka government permits to do so.

The KSRTC is also ready to operate bus services for hospital staff and patients. The hospital superintendents should contact the unit officers at their respective areas or the KSRTC control room.

Phone numbers of the KSRTC control room - 94470 71021, 0471 2463799.