Congress for total revamp in Kerala, jumbo panels likely to go

Thiruvananthapuram: The political affairs committee (PAC) of the Congress decided to go for a total revamp of the party at all levels without compromising on unity.

The PAC, which met here on Friday, also decided against singling out or criticising anyone for the drubbing the party had received at the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The meeting arrived at an understanding that the revamping of the party – from the booth level to KPCC – should be done to regain the confidence of the people and also to boost the confidence of the party workers. The revamping process would be initiated with the support of the Congress high command.

The PAC also decided to restructure the ineffective jumbo committees, and to return to the earlier structure of having one coordination committee in each constituency. Currently, each constituency has two block committees.

The party would seek the views in writing of all candidates who had contested the polls. A decision on an organisational-level change would be made at another PAC meeting slated for May 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, AICC observers, for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Vaithilingam, would visit Kerala and hold talks with Congress and other UDF leaders. The observers’ report would also be considered while effecting a change in the party leadership.

The PAC also decided to act against those insulting party leaders through media and social media platforms. The common sentiment was against creating further issues for the party.

Most leaders who attended the meeting owned up responsibility for failing to envisage the adverse poll result. Several of them advocated a change in the working style of leaders and also that of the party.